PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In light of the Wisconsin governor’s executive order mandating that people wear face masks in public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Platteville Common Council members have postponed further consideration of an ordinance that would do the same within city limits.
Instead, they opted this week to support encouraging the wearing of face coverings in public, while requiring them inside city facilities. Members directed staff to draft a resolution to that effect for consideration at an Aug. 25 meeting.
“I would rather rely on that state (mandate) and hope that it is not challenged successfully,” said Council Member Eileen Nickels.
The city resolution urges people to wear face coverings inside businesses or venues, publicly accessible transportation services and outdoor areas where physical distancing is not possible and also encourages businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities to develop their own mask polices.
Additionally, the public and city employees must don face coverings inside all municipal buildings.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services considers Grant County’s COVID-19 activity level “high,” and the county has confirmed an average of 4.8 new cases daily over a 14-day period that ended on Tuesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the disease. Public health officials overwhelmingly agree that masks, when adopted universally, increase protection for all people.
Last month, a majority of council members supported passage of an ordinance that would mandate mask wearing inside publicly accessible structures — residences excluded — but the order from Gov. Tony Evers, which is effective through Sept. 28, led them to reconsider.
The state directive supersedes local mask ordinances that are less restrictive, but it could be overturned, as was the case in May when the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order.
In that case, the ensuing vacuum could create a “limbo situation,” throwing residents into confusion regarding mask regulations, said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
Three council members — Jason Artz, Robin Cline and Ken Kilian — expressed continued support for a city ordinance, which is legally enforceable. As drafted, police could issue municipal citations, with fines ranging from $10 to $40 for a first offense and $50 to $150 for subsequent violations.
Those with medical conditions, younger than 5 years of age or whose religion prohibits them from wearing a face covering would be exempt from the city mandate.
“It may be inconvenient. Some people will be talking about, ‘Oh, you’re taking away my rights,’” Kilian said. “But I don’t believe people have the right to be infecting other people with the virus.”