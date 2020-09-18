Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Forty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 2,521.
- The county recorded 223 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 21.1% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate pushed to 9.3% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- With 430 new confirmed cases and 2,607 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday increased to 16.5%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 12%, a number that has also increased in recent days.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 628 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 63 from 24 hours earlier.
- One Dubuque County outbreak at a long-term care center was listed on the state website: Sunnycrest Manor, with seven positive cases, and one recovered. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases at a facility.
- Nine more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; six more in Clayton County; four more in Jackson County; and three in Jones County.
- Hospitalization data by county on the state website had not been updated since Tuesday when it stood at 16 people in Dubuque County; three each in Jackson and Jones counties;two in Delaware County and none in Clayton County as of Tuesday.
- Statewide, 1,032 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the tally to 77,315. There were 14 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,251.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 27 cases on Thursday. Lafayette County had five additional cases; Crawford County, two; and Iowa County, one.
- Statewide, 2,034 new cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 94,746. There were three additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,231.
- In Illinois, 2,056 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 25 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 268,207 cases and 8,392 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported four additional cases Thursday.