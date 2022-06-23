Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from June 16 to Wednesday.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, one additional local COVID-19-related death each was reported in Clayton and Jones counties in Iowa.
Hospitalizations: There were 11 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was three more than one week earlier. It also was the highest weekly total since Feb. 2, though in seven of the eight weeks leading up to Wednesday, the totals fell in the seven-to-nine-person range.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jo Daviess County, Ill. It became the second local county to have that designation during the weekly check since the CDC unveiled this rating system around the beginning of March.
Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa County in Wisconsin. The other six local counties had a low rating.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, 60.4% of counties were rated at the low level, while 29.4% were at the medium level and 10.2% were at the high level.
