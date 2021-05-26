The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Eleven additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 13,430.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time.
- As of Tuesday, 135,891 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 55.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 27, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.3%; Delaware County, 1.7%; Jackson County, 5.2%; and Jones County, 3.3%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. That data stated that, as of Monday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized — the same number as Sunday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, no change from Sunday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, the same total as of Sunday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 160 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 370,875. The state again reported four additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,039.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,348,285 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 54.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the Lafayette County Health Department is providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students age 12 and older in Benton, Belmont and Shullsburg schools today. Only students who have returned forms will receive the vaccine at the school clinics. Health officials also will administer the vaccine to individuals ages 12 to 18 at the Multipurpose Building in Darlington from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the health department at 608-776-4895.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 376 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 608,959. Eight additional related deaths were reported, so the state’s toll moved to 6,998.
- As of Tuesday, 2,533,467 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/5b45yuhb.
- The state reported 1,377,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 808 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 17 to 22,650.
- As of Tuesday, 4,926,691 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 48.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.