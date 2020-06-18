Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch said Wednesday that in lieu of significant changes to state requirements, long-term-care facilities won’t experience an easing of COVID-19-related restrictions any time soon.
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that nursing homes statewide could begin a phased approach to easing the lockdowns they entered in March, as they tried to prevent often deadly outbreaks among their vulnerable residents. By meeting various testing and operations benchmarks, facilities could work back toward normal.
Kirsch told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that, when facilities reach “phase three,” family members would be allowed to enter again.
“They’ll still have to come in the door with an assessment,” she said. “We’d take appointments, do the 6-foot distancing. But it would be doable.”
But long-term-care centers in Dubuque County, including the county-owned Sunnycrest, continue to operate at “phase one,” which is the pandemic-level restrictions. Officials said currently it is not possible to move to the second phase, in which the rolled-back restrictions include allowing loved ones to visit a resident who is dying or whose condition has significantly changed.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals — which oversees long-term-care facilities — said that to move to that phase, a facility’s staff must use personal protective equipment “in the conventional way it was intended,” according to Kirsch. That means disposing of them after each use.
“Long-term-care facilities are still optimizing our PPE,” she said. “We use it for a day. That is not what PPE is intended for.”
Kirsch said she participated in a conference call Tuesday with officials from all of the county’s nursing homes. All reported they are using PPE that way.
That is because no local facility, according to Kirsch and County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Berger, can get enough PPE for it to be disposed of after each use.
“There’s not the PPE available in the state,” Berger said. “It is not available from the vendors of the United States. I asked and what just Stonehill (Care Center) would need is four times what I have in my stockpile. You’d be going through so many gowns a day for residents who aren’t even in isolation.”
Berger blamed that problem on a “big disconnect” between Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health. But he said he expected an agreement between the two agencies to be reached later this week.
“I expect things to move quickly because everybody is excited to go from phase one to phase two,” he said.