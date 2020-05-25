SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 348 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from 10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

The state's total as of 11 a.m. Monday was 17,561.

Ten more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 459 as of 11 a.m.

In Wisconsin, there were 307 new cases reported Monday, pushing the total to 15,584.

Four additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 514.

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,713 cases, along with 31 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 112,017 cases and 4,884 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Coronavirus map - Iowa 5-25-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 5-25-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, May 25.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 5-25-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Monday afternoon, May 25.

