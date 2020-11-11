MONTICELLO, Iowa — A local school district is applying for a state waiver to extend remote instruction because of COVID-19.
Monticello Community School District Superintendent Brian Jaeger announced Tuesday that students will complete a regularly scheduled online learning day Wednesday, Nov. 11, then temporarily switch to online learning Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13, before applying to the Iowa Department of Education to extend virtual learning through Nov. 24.
Jaeger stated that Monticello’s positivity rate was 31.6% at the time.
“In our schools, we have a 5.2% absentee rate with over 140 students out for COVID-related reasons,” Jaeger states. “We have 34 staff members out for COVID-related reasons.”
If the waiver is approved, Monticello students would resume in-person classes on Nov. 30.