Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death in Dubuque County was reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing its toll to 62 — the sixth-highest in the state.
- A total of 75 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county were reported in that 24-hour period. That brings the county’s total to 5,996 cases. The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 19.2% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the county’s to-date positivity rate stood at 16.1%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,082 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 27 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 29 additional cases during the 24 hours, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 18.4% as of 5 p.m.
- Delaware County had 24 new cases and the third-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 25.3%.
- Jackson County had 16 new cases and the second-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 25.9%.
- Clayton County had eight new cases, and its 14-day positivity rate of 24.3% was the fifth-highest in the state.
- The state on Tuesday released county-specific hospitalization data as of Monday. At that time, there were 47 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized — three fewer than one day earlier but still the second-highest total on record and the second-highest total in the state. As of Monday, 13 Jackson County residents were hospitalized, along with seven each from Clayton and Jones counties and six from Delaware County.
- The state now is reporting outbreaks in seven local long-term-care centers. Newly added to the list was ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque, where eight cases have been reported, with one recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque increased by 11 to 57 cases, with 11 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 35 cases and 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases, with 17 recovered, and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade still has seven cases, with two recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 81 cases and 61 recovered and Edgewood Convalescent Home had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload rose by 1,554, for a total of 133,688. The state’s related death toll rose by 22, to 1,764. A record 777 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide as of 5 p.m. — 47 more than the previous record set 24 hours earlier.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 56 additional cases Tuesday. Iowa County reported 35 more cases; Crawford County, 20; and Lafayette County, 10.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 5,771 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 238,067. There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,102.
- In Illinois, the state reported eight new cases for Jo Daviess County on Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,516 new confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 68 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 430,018 cases and 9,878 deaths.