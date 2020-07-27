SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

A local pharmacy chain now is requiring all customers and patients to wear face coverings in its retail locations.

Hartig Drug Co. announced the requirement effective today "to help (people) protect themselves, our employees, the immunocompromised patients that must enter our pharmacy locations and our local community."

"To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to enforce this requirement but are asking that our patients and customers protect themselves and those around them by following the majority of public health experts and Centers for Disease Control instruction to wear face coverings,” said CEO Charlie Hartig in a press release. 

Hartig Drug has locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, including in Dubuque, Dyersville, Guttenberg, Monticello and Preston, Iowa; Galena, Savanna and Stockton, Ill.; and Darlington, Fennimore, Lancaster, Platteville and Prairie du Chien, Wis. 