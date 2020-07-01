A Dubuque restaurant is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Barrel House announced that it was closing its Dubuque location at 299 Main St., as well as its downtown Davenport, Iowa, location "for the safety of our employees and our beloved customers."
In a social media post, the restaurant announced that one Dubuque employee was confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The restaurant stressed that it will continue to follow state and federal health recommendations and that all employees will continue to wear masks.
"We have also set up an action plan to respond to positive tests within our family," the announcement stated.