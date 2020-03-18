As the statewide shuttering of businesses, venues and schools across the tri-state region emerge as the latest public health responses to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a verdict on whether the public will rely more or less upon child care services is uncertain.
But providers in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin said they are ready to meet demand, if necessary, and have implemented procedures to minimize transmission of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
“We haven’t seen a surge in people needing care,” said Joann O’Connell, early childhood coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, adding that the system is on its regularly scheduled spring break holiday. “We are preparing for it. We have the space and the people.”
Nationwide, more than 5,000 coronavirus infections have been reported, along with at least 100 deaths.
In the majority of cases, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and most people recover; but a small number of infected persons, especially older adults and those with existing health conditions, experience severe illness that requires hospitalization.
SERVICE DEMAND
Because local Iowa and Illinois districts already planned spring holidays prior to recently announced school closures, child care providers say it is too soon to see the enrollment impacts.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended on Sunday that all schools close for four weeks, and area districts have followed suit. Illinois schools will be closed until at least March 30, while in Wisconsin, all schools will close by 5 p.m. today and will remain so indefinitely.
On one hand, furloughed, laid off or remotely working parents might take over daytime child rearing duties. On the other, working parents might need a place to send their school-age children.
Wisconsin families faced closures in advance of regularly scheduled spring breaks.
Nicole Smith, of Great Beginnings Learning Center in Platteville, Wis., said attendance has remained steady and the facility, which can care for 61 children, has not reached capacity.
“We haven’t had anybody actually from outside of our center even contact us to ask for care,” she said. “I feel like a lot could change, come next week.”
WASHING UP
While some in the child care industry have questioned the prudence of gathering children in centralized spaces following school closures, many parents — especially those working in critical industries such as health care and emergency services — lack an alternative.
Recognizing child care as an “essential service,” several providers are keeping their doors open with enhanced infection-control procedures.
“We are doing curbside pickup and drop-off for parents,” said Brenda Jakel, child care director at the Galena (Ill.) Art and Recreation Center. “The only people that are allowed in our building right now are child care staff and the kids themselves. … We are monitoring the kids when they are dropped off. We are also monitoring them at morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack.”
Children who show symptoms of illness are isolated and returned home to families for 48 hours or until they are symptom-free.
To avoid stressing young children, the Holy Family system has not implemented a curbside drop-off policy, but has increased efforts to remind parents and guardians to wash their hands before escorting children to the classroom door.
REMAINING OPEN
Of particular concern to Iowa child care providers are state reimbursement payments for children who receive financial assistance on which centers rely to maintain operations.
The Iowa Department of Human Services recently announced that providers will now be paid for the number of state-assisted children who are enrolled in a program rather than for the number of days pupils attend child care.
The news assuaged concerns that centers — unable to pay their bills should parents remain at home to care for their children rather than send them to day care — would have to shutter their doors.
“It’s a big sigh of relief,” said Angela Schrodt, director of the Marita Theisen Childcare Center in Dubuque, which provides services for up to 67 children — 63% of whom are state-subsidized.
Families who pay privately will continue to be billed even if their children do not attend.
“Simply because when you pay for child care on a weekly basis, you’re paying … for us to maintain that spot for you at the center. I’m not saying that won’t change,” she said.