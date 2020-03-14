Despite rumors to the contrary, no cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 had been confirmed in Dubuque County or any of its neighbors as of Friday.
The closest of Iowa’s 17 cases was in Johnson County (the home of Iowa City), while the closest of Wisconsin’s 19 was in Dane County (the home of Madison).
The closest Illinois case is in McHenry County, a two-hour drive from Jo Daviess County. That state has 46 confirmed cases.
While no cases have been confirmed in the tri-state area, health officials still recommend a variety of precautions be taken.
“It’s not a question of if, but when,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque. “So people should be taking all the precautions they need to take now as if there was a case.”
Officials note that the totals in the three states continue to rise, so precautions being put in place aim to slow the spread of the disease.
“That is exactly why we are taking the measures we are taking in the community,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Who gets tested for coronavirus?Wisconsin officials said Friday that testing is only needed for people who have symptoms specific to COVID-19. While people who potentially have been exposed to the disease have been asked to self-quarantine, they are not being tested unless they show symptoms.
“At this state in the outbreak … not everyone with respiratory infections needs to be tested, but that can change,” said Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the Wisconsin DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
State of Iowa health officials are allowing providers to test patients for COVID-19 as they deem appropriate at national reference laboratories.
The State Hygenic Laboratory is performing testing for hospital patients exhibiting symptoms and people who have become ill after contact with someone known to have coronavirus; after traveling to a country where the spread of the virus is ongoing; or after taking an international cruise.
Corrigan said state officials are trying to limit coronavirus tests to people who meet specific criteria, though that is widening as officials learn more about the virus and make more tests available.
“There’s other labs working on getting the ability to test, and the test kits, so eventually, the testing will be more widely available,” she said.
Is anyone being tested locally?Jeff Kindrai, director and health officer for Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said testing for coronavirus is underway in his county, as in many jurisdictions.
He said some people in the county are self-isolating because they are potentially showing symptoms. Others are self-quarantined because they were exposed to someone who is known to have had coronavirus or been in an area where transmission is heavy.
“It’s a very evolving situation, and at any point, we could identify a case, but currently, there are no confirmed cases,” he said.
Corrigan said she could not comment on whether any local residents are self-isolated, quarantined or being tested for the virus.
Officials from the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Health Department did not return messages seeking comment Friday.
How will I know if there are any cases confirmed in the tri-state area?Health department officials in all three states have been releasing regular updates on confirmed cases of COVID-19, including in which counties they are confirmed.
What should I do if I think I have COVID-19?If you think you have been exposed to the virus, watch for symptoms such as fever, body aches and a cough, Corrigan said.
If you develop those symptoms, contact your health care provider. They can advise you on potential diagnoses and treatments and provide additional guidance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people who might be infected or exposed to take steps to avoid exposing more people to the coronavirus. One such step is alerting a health care provider in advance via phone that you have or might have COVID-19. That allows the provider to take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.