CASCADE, Iowa — The just-opened Cascade municipal pool will reopen today after a two-day closure prompted by COVID-19 concerns.
The city announced Wednesday afternoon that a COVID-19 test was negative for a pool employee who might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The pool was closed Tuesday and Wednesday in light of the employee’s possible exposure, with officials waiting for testing results to be received.
Wednesday’s announcement from the City of Cascade said swimming lessons will resume this morning, with the pool opening at noon for the adult swim and opening to the general public at 1 p.m.
The brand-new municipal pool opened for the season on Saturday.