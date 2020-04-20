Organizers of Iowa’s decades-old annual bicycle ride across the state today announced they will not hold the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 48th annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI, will be held from July 25 to 31, 2021, according to an announcement on the event’s website.
The 2021 ride will follow the route planned for this year.
Maquoketa is scheduled to serve as an overnight stop on the route.
Organizers say the full route, including pass-through communities, will be announced at a later date.
This year's event had been scheduled for July 19 to 25.
The announcement states that the decision to postpone the event came after discussions with the eight overnight community committees, government agencies, business partners and health officials.
"RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation," organizers said in a statement. "Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities or residents of Iowa at risk."
Riders who have registered and paid for the 2020 event can transfer their registrations to the 2021 ride, request a full refund or donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition.
Visit RAGBRAI.com/registration for more information.