It’s been more than two years now since we first began to hear news accounts about the mysterious virus causing significant illness in China. In a matter of weeks, its impact ballooned, as cruise ships sat anchored off shore and U.S. airports began a rapid pivot to new protocols to attempt to keep the virus out.
On March 8, 2020, Iowa reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus. On March 24, Dubuque County saw its first COVID-19-related death, the first in the state.
As the virus ramped up, so did the Telegraph Herald’s coverage. We began tracking cases and deaths in our 10-county area on a daily basis and talking regularly with state and county public health officials and local health care providers.
When vaccines became available, we pushed out daily updates on where and when people could get access to shots. We then added vaccination updates to our regular coverage, tracking the number of people vaccinated in each of our area counties and the percentage that number represents.
As the State of Iowa pulled back on its reporting of data, we, too, shifted, providing our COVID-19 data updates twice per week along with broader stories talking with the Dubuque County Board of Health, the city’s public health specialist, local health care providers and others to help explain in data and detail the pandemic threat in our area.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds repeatedly said she trusted Iowans to “do the right thing” in making decisions about how to best protect themselves from COVID-19. We took seriously our responsibility as journalists to arm citizens with consistent and accurate data about the virus spread in this area so that they might make informed decisions. Since the start of our coverage nearly two years ago, we have made COVID-19 coverage free and accessible to all readers on our website. I’m proud of the award-winning work we’ve done in providing data and the stories we’ve reported showing the real impacts of the virus on local families, businesses and health care providers.
On Sunday, we announced that we will no longer be providing twice-weekly COVID-19 data updates. Several changes in reporting and testing have altered our ability to gather meaningful data. With the proliferation of at-home testing, public health officials are no longer getting the results in many cases — and we have no way of knowing how many cases that is.
Last week also marked the end of the State of Iowa’s public health emergency declaration, and the decommissioning of the state’s coronavirus website. While information remains accessible online through other state resources, the change seems indicative of the diminishing relevance of the data provided.
Additionally, the number of new COVID-19 vaccinations in each county has slowed to a trickle. We have been reporting the percentage of fully vaccinated people over the age of 5 in each of our local counties, and last week, most counties had so few, the numbers remained static to the 10th of a percent.
Given these changes, we are no longer able to provide a broad accurate picture of all the local COVID-19 data we had been providing. Instead, we will report each Thursday on the number of COVID-19-related deaths and on hospitalizations, as well as the cases in local school districts and the rate of community spread.
We also will continue our coverage of Dubuque County Board of Health meetings and will remain in contact with local health care providers. Additionally, we’ll continue to track other data and alert readers when a trend merits it.
Over these many months, we have heard from hundreds of readers expressing appreciation for our COVID-19 coverage and asking questions for us to dig into. One of the great rewards of community journalism is building this kind of rapport with readers.
We know COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on the lives of tri-state-area residents, and we have every intention of continuing to follow and report on those impacts. If you have questions or concerns about our coverage, as always, feel free to reach out.