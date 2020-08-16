Since before COVID-19 arrived in Iowa, one local organization has handled an outsize role of Dubuque County’s on-the-ground effort to reduce its spread.
The Visiting Nurse Association has been contracted by the Dubuque County Board of Health to handle its public health needs, immunizations and other duties for more than 20 years. But the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, is nothing like anything it has faced before.
Executive Director Stacey Killian said the VNA’s 46 employees are typically employed in 30 programs in many medical disciplines. Since the pandemic hit, though, it was all hands on deck, with every employee being trained in COVID-19 response.
“We’ve had to change a lot of what we do for COVID,” Killian said. “It takes an army, but we’ve spent years providing emergency preparedness planning for our staff.”
The VNA is owned by UnityPoint Health but operates more or less independently, according to Killian, with a separate tax ID and board of directors.
The first thing for the VNA was to set up two crucial systems for pandemic response.
Number one was contact tracing. When a positive test result arrived, VNA staff quickly called the positive person to find out where he or she had gone and with whom they had interacted during the previous two weeks. Killian said every one of the employees took a shift in this mission. The VNA handled this for two months.
“Everything snowballed from that point in March,” Killian said. “By the second week in May, we were starting to see a huge increase in numbers.”
So, the county Board of Health handed the contact tracing over to the Iowa Department of Public Health. But the VNA remains involved as a local resource.
“Every positive patient gets a phone call from VNA,” Killian said.
She said the VNA also is trying to encourage increased testing, so staff recently started also calling those identified as being, for at least 15 minutes, within 6 feet of a person who tested positive.
Otherwise, there was plenty of work to go around.
The VNA also has fielded more than 15,000 coronavirus-related calls while serving as the official local call center. It can be reached at 563-556-6200 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week. If messages are left outside of those hours, they will be returned promptly between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“Often I hear, when they first call, ‘This is a dumb question, but …’,” said Vicki Cassman, VNA maternal child and health coordinator. “It’s not. That way they can help educate their own household as well. The more we have accurate information out there, helps us all out as well.”
When the state took over contact tracing, the VNA also turned to testing. In two weeks at their office on Iowa Street, they tested more than 800 people.
Then, when other testing options arrived, including a Test Iowa site in Dubuque, the organization shifted gears again to working with the local isolation shelter and guiding child care centers and schools in returning to their work.
The VNA has worked daily with long-term-care facilities, given out more than 1,000 thermometers to those who need them, distributed 200 information packets in Marshallese and Spanish to residents, and helped with the Pacific Islander Health Project. It even set up a grocery delivery service for folks who need it.
Another thing the VNA always handles for the county is immunizations. So, in addition to prepping for flu season, staff are readying for mobilization for any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.
“We expect to be a hub for a lot of those vaccinations, setting up pods and getting those distributed as quickly as possible,” Killian said.
So far, she said, the VNA has not increased its staffing levels but has relied on significant overtime, as approved by the Board of Health.