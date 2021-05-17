Dubuque Community Schools leaders said today that they are reviewing state and federal guidance on wearing masks in schools after state health officials last week urged schools to make masks optional for students.
District spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in a message to the Telegraph Herald that officials are reviewing updated guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and comparing it to that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district has required students and staff to wear face coverings this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, state health department officials issued a letter to schools, child care providers and local health departments recommending that children exposed to COVID-19 no longer be required to stay home, regardless of whether they were wearing masks. IDPH also asked schools and child care facilities to "provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage."
The move prompted multiple local schools to announce that they would make masks optional.
On Saturday, however, CDC officials released an update recommending that schools continue using current COVID-19 prevention strategies for the current school year -- which includes the wearing of masks.
Cyze wrote that he expects Dubuque district officials to reach a decision in the next few days.