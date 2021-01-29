Two additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 162, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jones County reported one additional death, raising the total to 51.
Twenty additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,774.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County reported six additional cases, raising the total to 2,769.
Jackson County reported six additional cases for a total of 1,980. The county's death toll remains at 32.
Delaware County reported two additional cases, raising the total to 1,779. The county's death toll remains at 36.
Clayton County reported two additional cases, raising the total to 1,549. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though one of the homes does not show a current outbreak. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 64 cases, only one of which had been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 23 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 13 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 950 additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state’s total to 317,387. The state reported 45 deaths, raising the total to 4,577.