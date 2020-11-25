PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A total of 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in an outbreak at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.
The state Department of Corrections reported that 300 of those infected are inmates. The Crawford County Health Department also reports that 65 prison staff have been infected, though those cases might be spread out geographically, as they are counted in the county of residence of each staff member.
Statewide, 8,150 COVID-19 cases were being reported in state correctional institutions as of Tuesday afternoon.