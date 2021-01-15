Twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 11,237.
The county's death toll remained at 148, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 11% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 1,898. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Clayton County had two additional cases, for a total of 1,500. The county's toll remains at 48.
Jones County reported four additional cases, for a total of 2,690. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.
Delaware County reported five additional cases, for a total of 1,713. The county's death toll remains at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 23 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,317 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 302,788 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported six additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,257.