A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently handed the county Board of Health and Health Department the reins on spending COVID-19 emergency funds after months of holding tight.
As soon as the pandemic reached the State of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors began allocating money for the Health Department’s response. That sum eventually reached $865,000.
But since that time, a majority of supervisors have been keen to keep an eye on those funds. In 2020, Supervisor Ann McDonough and then-Supervisor Dave Baker resisted several requests by the Board of Health to be able to spend that money as needed and approved by it, rather than having to return to supervisors at each spending.
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen made that ask again during the Health Department’s annual budget presentation, in which the Board of Health requested another $200,000 for COVID-19 response to be used from the start of the next fiscal year in July through the end of 2021.
“I’m asking that the supervisors, when they agree to this amount, they agree to it with the understanding that this is money that’s been set aside for the Board of Health to help COVID-19, that we not have to come back and run that through the approval process,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham agreed first, saying the county supervisors thus far had not been supportive enough of the health board.
“I would like to provide you that discretion, to have the authority to spend, on the contingency that it does go in front of the Board of Health when you have a quorum,” he said.
McDonough, though, said she has witnessed questions go unanswered and incorrect information be shared in meetings of that board, only for spending to be approved anyway. She said she wanted at least a supervisor liaison to the board.
“I wish to have anything that the Health Department spends, COVID-related, come before us,” she said. “We meet every week. It’s easy to be on our agenda.”
Per a question from McDonough, county Health Department Director Patrice Lambert admitted that her team had been able to accomplish its plans without such authority to this point. But she said she could envision times when having it would be necessary — such as the vaccine point-of-distribution site, the subject of a Board of Health special meeting scheduled for today.
New County Supervisor Harley Pothoff then had to break the tie among his two colleagues.
“It’s a lot of money, and it’s taxpayer money,” he said. “But I also trust Tom (Bechen) and Patrice (Lambert). Obviously, if there’s an issue that would come up in the future that would show us we’d made a bad decision, I would hope we could reassess at that time.”
The motion passed, 2-1.
The county supervisors also unanimously approved the requested $200,000 — $90,000 for contact tracing, $60,000 for vaccine assistance, $30,000 for long-term-care assistance and $20,000 for advertising — to last through this calendar year.