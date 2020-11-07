PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that the college will open a community COVID-19 testing site on campus.
The site stems from a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Wisconsin System to provide free antigen testing to communities and college campuses after a recent statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.
The UW-P campus site will be at Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse. Testing will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Those wishing to be tested should enter through the north lobby, not the main lobby or back doors.
All of the tests are Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests, the release stated, and results will be provided about 15 minutes after the test is taken. UW Systems universities will have the first testing sites with BinaxNOW tests, which are self-administered. Anyone who has a positive antigen test will then be administered a PCR test to confirm or deny the positive reading.
People wanting to register for tests can do so at doineedacovid19test.com. Results can be viewed on the same site.