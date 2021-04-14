The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday's developments included:
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Twenty-two more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus during that time.
- By 5 p.m. Tuesday, 80,978 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 26.8% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.9% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4.6%; Delaware County, 5%; Jackson County, 4.8%; and Jones County, 4.1%. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.9%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. It stated that, as of Sunday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one more than on Saturday. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized — one more than on Saturday. Two such residents each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized — the same total as Saturday. No such residents of Clayton County was hospitalized — a decrease of one from Saturday.
- In Dubuque, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Friday, April 16 at the Younker’s clinic though Union Family Pharmacy. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic. To register, visit outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/NightingaleDrugDubuque@nightingaledrug.com/bookings/.
- Regional Medical Center Manchester has appointments available for three vaccine clinics this week. To register for the clinic in Strawberry Point on Wednesday, April 14, visit regmedctr.org/covid-strawberry. To register for the clinic in Winthrop on Thursday, April 15, visit regmedctr.org/covid-winthrop. To register for the clinic in Manchester on April 15, visit regmedctr.org/covid-manchester2. Those needing assistance accessing the online form can call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 402 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the total to 357,580. For the third consecutive 24-hour period, the state reported no additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857.
- As of Tuesday, 798,577 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 17,353 from Monday.
- In Wisconsin, the Grant County Health Department is taking appointments for Moderna vaccination clinics this week. The first will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15, at Broske Center in Platteville. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the former Lancaster Shopko building. Call 608-723-6416 to reserve an appointment.
- Lafayette County health officials announced Monday that individuals registered to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Thursday’s clinic will now receive the Moderna vaccine.
- Crawford County is canceling all scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled this week. County health officials will contact those who were original registered to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to offer the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
- Wisconsin reported 922 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 586,632. The state’s death toll increased by 10 to 6,690.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,441,345 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, or 24.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 3,193 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, with a state total of 1,285,398. The state reported 17 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,540.
- Illinois also reported 2.89 million residents were fully vaccinated — 22.7% of the state’s population.
- Illinois state health officials announced Tuesday the state is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.