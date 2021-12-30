There were fewer new cases of COVID-19 reported in the week ending Wednesday than in recent weeks across the tri-states. Officials attribute the decline more to testing trends and disruptions around Christmas than to diminished spread.
The omicron variant continued to grow in Dubuque County over the past week, after first being reported on Dec. 22.
From Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dubuque County recorded 305 new positive cases of COVID-19. That was down from 315 from the prior week.
Reported tests, however, also remained low in Dubuque County. Just over 2,150 tests were completed in the past week, down slightly from the nearly 2,200 completed the week before. Testing has not rebounded since dropping by nearly 600 following the week of Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, when 733 new positive cases were found.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert predicted the lower case counts and the lower testing last week, ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when many testing facilities were closed or had shorter hours.
“I do think that might have had impact, especially because the state hygienic labs were closed for two days,” she said Wednesday. “I also think with people gathering for the holiday, testing was probably furthest from their minds. That could be repeated this week too with the (New Year’s) holiday.”
The same trend was visible elsewhere in eastern Iowa.
Just 50 new cases were reported in Jones County, down from 110 the week before. Clayton County saw just 55 new reported cases in the week ending Wednesday, down from 74 the prior week. Jackson County had 66 reported cases, down from 75.
Grant County, Wis., reported a big drop as well, with 170 new reported cases, down from 201 the week before and 251 the week before that.
Grant County Public Health Director Jeff Kindrai agreed that a reduction in testing options around the holiday led to fewer cases being detected.
“Reduced testing mostly and delays in reporting from laboratories probably made up the bulk of that reduction in cases,” he said.
Kindrai also said his team watched local cases grow by 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and he predicts higher case counts are coming soon.
Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, 61 new cases were reported in Crawford County, down from 77 the week before. Iowa County saw 94 new cases reported, down from 99. In Lafayette County, 54 new cases were reported in the week ending Wednesday, down from 56.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw 64 new cases, down from 71 during the week ending Dec. 22.
Only Delaware County, Iowa, saw an increase — 49 new cases reported in the week ending Wednesday. The county reported 43 cases the prior week.
Officials said the increasing popularity of over-the-counter rapid tests also is reducing reported cases. People who test positive at home often do not report their status to the states’ health departments, officials said.
“That is going to pose somewhat of a dilemma,” Lambert said. “Do we want the accurate data? Or is it more meaningful that we have more people being tested?”
Dubuque County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft — who will become interim director after Lambert’s retirement on Friday — said the data is important for the department and that people can help provide it even if they prefer the over-the-counter options.
“If it comes back positive, it’s not a bad idea to take one of those PCR tests to be sure, which would then be reported to the state hygienic lab,” she said.
Omicron gaining traction
The Iowa Department of Public Health estimated that more cases of the omicron variant have appeared in Dubuque County. As of Wednesday, the state attributed more than 3% of the total cases in the month of December to the omicron variant. That is up from the 1.7% of December cases officials estimated as of Dec. 22.
The Iowa state hygienic lab samples positive tests from around the state, then uses a formula to estimate the percentage of the omicron variant per county.
“Every day they’re sequencing some of the tests coming in to check for other variants,” Kloft said. “This just gives us an idea of what Dubuque County could have.”
If the labs are correct, that would translate to more than 45 cases in Dubuque County in December. The other 97% of cases in December were the delta variant.
Current trends have Dubuque County officials concerned about New Year’s Eve celebrations later this week, particularly because of the age groups testing positive at the highest rate in the past week.
For the first time since August, the 17-and-younger age group was overtaken as the highest percent of new cases in a week by both the 18-to-29 and by the 30-to-39 age groups.
“That’s usually the age group — 18 to 39 — that is usually the ones who get really into the New Year’s celebration,” Lambert said. “So we will keep an eye on that age group for those results in the next two weeks.”