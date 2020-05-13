Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- In Dubuque County, six more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, pushing the county’s total to 203. Another five cases were announced in Clayton County, for a total of 28.
- With no new cases, Delaware County remains at eight cases, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. The state website continues to report inaccurate information for the county, which it has at 10 cases.
- Just 77 new test results in Dubuque County were reported Tuesday, meaning that the bulk of the results from last week’s “targeted testing” push still have not been announced. Thus far, the large surge of new confirmed cases anticipated by county public health officials has not occurred.
- No positive tests were recorded among the 162 employees of Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, according to an email from Cris Kirsch, the administrator of the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility. “These results confirm everything we have been preaching about wearing our PPE, maintaining social distancing and using these same practices while at home,” she wrote in an email to county supervisors that was shared with the Telegraph Herald. “We just need to stay diligent in our practices and realize that this test was only for a moment in time — we can’t begin to become lackadaisical in our daily routines. Our personal safety, the safety of our co-workers and, most importantly, our residents depend on us to stay one step ahead of this virus.”
- The number of confirmed cases at Dubuque Specialty Care has remained static at 18 since Thursday. It is the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County confirmed to have a COVID-19 outbreak, defined as at least three cases. No outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Statewide, 32 have been reported, including five in Linn County.
- Across the state of Iowa, 539 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, pushing the total number of positive tests to 12,912. Another 18 related deaths were reported, for a total of 289. A total of 5,618 people have recovered from the disease, and 81,288 people have been tested statewide.
- In southwest Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported one more case of COVID-19, for a total of 14 cases. Total confirmed cases remained steady in Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties.
- Wisconsin state officials announced another 193 cases statewide, for a total of 10,611. There have been 418 related deaths, including nine more reported Tuesday.
- In Illinois, there were 4,014 new cases, along with 144 additional related deaths. The state’s totals now stand at 83,021 cases and 3,601 deaths.