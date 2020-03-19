Dubuque County residents have until April 1 to pay their property or mobile home taxes.
Paying in person is not an option due to coronavirus concerns, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Treasurer’s office.
Instead, payments must be mailed to Dubuque County Courthouse, P.O. Box 5001, Dubuque, Iowa 52004-5001, placed in a drop box or paid online at iowatreasurers.org. Payments will not be accepted through the drop box in Dyersville.
Payments may be made by credit card or e-check. There is an additional non-refundable fee of 2.25% if paying by credit card.
Penalties of 1.5% per month or 18%annually will be added to late payments.
Call 563-589-4436 for more information.