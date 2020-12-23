Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- There were eight more COVID-19-related deaths tallied in the tri-state area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, all of them in counties in Iowa.
- Clayton and Jones counties each added three deaths to their tolls while Dubuque County added two.
- Dubuque County reported 26 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 9.8%.
- Jones County reported five additional cases during that time span, as did Clayton County. Their 14-day positivity rates are 12.8% and 12.5%, respectively.
- Delaware County had four new cases, and its rate dropped to 10.4% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Jackson County had two new cases reported in that time span, and its positivity rate dipped to 12.4%.
- Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, announced it had received its first shipments of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday and would begin vaccinating health care personnel in the county immediately.
- Hartig Drug Company began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to essential health care workers at Hartig locations including Bellevue and Preston, Iowa, on Tuesday, in coordination with Jackson County’s local public health authorities.
- The state health department did not release updated hospitalization data Tuesday, so the most recent rates as of Sunday were: Dubuque County, 22 residents hospitalized; Delaware County, two; Jones County, five; Jackson County, four; and Clayton County, three.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting eight area long-term-care facility outbreaks: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 26; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — four, an increase of one; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 32, an increase of six; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,096 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 268,116. Iowa’s death toll increased by 64 to 3,653.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 13 confirmed cases Tuesday. Iowa County added 11, while Crawford and Lafayette counties reported seven additional cases each.
- Southwest Health Center announced Tuesday that it will begin vaccinating health care workers soon, although the statement noted that the facility would not have enough doses to vaccinate all staff with the initial delivery.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,403 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 461,015. There were 120 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,545.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported six new cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,239 new confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 116 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 911,308 cases and 15,414 deaths.