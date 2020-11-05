At a time when the entire state is designated as a “red zone,” Dubuque County and neighboring counties boast some of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in Iowa.
Jackson County’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 26.2% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday — the second-highest rate among the state’s 99 counties. Clayton and Delaware counties had positivity rates of 25.9% and 24.7%, respectively, representing the third- and seventh-highest rates in Iowa.
Dubuque County has a positivity rate of 19.7%, ranking 20th in the state, while Jones County had a 19.3% positivity rate, the 25th-highest.
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Iowa was considered a red zone and had the fifth-highest positivity rate in the country as of Sunday.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from about 26% on Oct. 20 to nearly 39% on Nov. 3, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. That rate places Iowa second in the nation behind South Dakota.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized that residents should take the recent surge and spread of the virus seriously.
“This virus is going to continue to seek out people who have not been infected, and it is not going to stop,” she said. “If people continue to give the virus opportunities to infect them, it will do that.”
Michele Cullen, community health manager in Jackson County, said efforts to track the virus in that county have not yielded information on any particular event or gathering that sparked the spread of COVID-19. She also said the virus does not appear to be worse in any particular community compared to others.
Instead, COVID-19 has become ubiquitous.
“It is everywhere in the county right now,” she said.
This reality reinforces the fact that everyone must be vigilant about public health.
“They need to continue to take it seriously and be consistent in mitigation methods,” Cullen said.
The number of active cases has also steadily grown.
In Dubuque County, there were 2,135 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a figure calculated by subtracting the number of deaths and recoveries from the total number of positive cases. Two weeks ago, there were 1,642 active cases and four weeks ago there were 1,458.
Meanwhile, counties in Wisconsin and Illinois have observed a recent rise in cases.
In Wisconsin, Grant County has recorded 580 new cases in the past two weeks, representing more than one-fourth of the total positives it has seen all year. Crawford County had 142 new cases in the past two weeks, Iowa County had 236 and Lafayette County had 171 new cases. These two-week totals represented 32% of overall positive cases in Crawford County, 37% of this year’s positives in Iowa County and 27% of the overall positive cases in Lafayette County.
Jo Daviess County reported 171 cases in the past two weeks, representing roughly 28% of the cases it has reported all year.
RISING RATES
Late this summer, as local school districts prepared to welcome back students, state officials dictated that school districts potentially could switch to online-only classes only if they resided in counties with positivity rates of at least 15%.
At the time, multiple health officials emphasized that this figure was three to five times higher than it should be, arguing that a 3% to 5% positivity rate was a more realistic threshold.
Today, counties throughout the state of Iowa are blowing past that figure. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, about two-thirds of the state’s counties had 14-day positivity rates of at least 15%.
Megan Srinivas, an infectious-disease physician based in Fort Dodge, Iowa, minced no words when discussing the severity of the COVID-19 spread in Dubuque County and surrounding counties.
“The rates in these counties are astronomical,” she said.
Active cases in Dubuque County
Corrigan said Dubuque County’s positivity rate has been on a steady climb since Sept. 1, when the rate stood at just 7.1%. Unsurprisingly, cases are following a similar trajectory.
She noted that Dubuque County did not reach the 1,000-case milestone until July 14. It ascended to 2,000 cases by the end of August and reached 3,000 less than one month later.
This phenomenon — in which cases reach new milestones in an increasingly short period of time — is expected to continue, Corrigan said. Epidemiological models that measure the “doubling rate” of COVID-19 cases — how quickly the county will reach twice the number of current cases — currently suggest that cases will double in the next 43 days.
That means Dubuque County is expected to add 6,000 additional COVID-19 cases, reaching more than 12,000, by the week before Christmas.
The escalation of COVID’s spread comes at a time when mitigation measures are, in many ways, less stringent than they were this spring.
“We had more restrictions and much more severe restrictions when our curve was just beginning,” Corrigan noted.
TRACKING POSITIVITY
The startling snapshot comes at a time when it has become increasingly difficult for Iowans to track key state metrics related to testing. These figures serve as a critical component of the underlying data that determines positivity rates.
For months, entities tracking coronavirus trends have focused on the state’s overall testing figures to know how many new tests have been conducted in a certain stretch of time.
But the state changed the measure to “individuals tested,” which does not make such comparisons easy. The change seems to relate to the fact that more and more residents are getting tested multiple times and the state’s total testing tally only increases when an individual is getting tested for the first time.
Tracking the actual number of new tests now is more time-consuming and less user-friendly but appears to be able to be accomplished by delving into specific daily data provided on the state COVID-19 website.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to officials in the governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health multiple times over the course of the last week seeking comment and clarity on these data issues. State officials were not able to meet the TH’s deadline for publication.
While Srinivas is concerned about the spike in state-reported positivity rates, she believes they might not fully reveal the extent of the virus’s spread.
She noted that family members living with those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to quarantine and assume they have the virus, rather than getting tested. Such an approach means that these exposed — and more likely to be positive — individuals are not contributing to the positivity rates.
With this in mind, she urged residents to exercise caution.
“Even if we don’t get direly ill from the virus, we could be the ones to cause our neighbors to get direly ill,” she said.