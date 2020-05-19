PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- To reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, Crawford County Emergency Management is accepting donations.
The agency will take donations of certified N95, surgical and homemade masks, along with mask-making materials, including fabric and elastic. To arrange a donation collection or drop-off, call Prairie du Chien Fire Chief Tad Beutin at 608-326-4365 or 608-306-0361.
Crawford County Emergency Management also is accepting monetary donations for people who are making masks for the general public. Following the pandemic, unspent funds will be donated to local food pantries.To make a donation, call the agency at 608-326-0266.