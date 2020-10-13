LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Health Department tonight reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, an unprecedented one-day total for the county.
No information was released regarding the deaths, which pushed the county's toll to 23 to date. That is the 13th-highest total among Wisconsin counties.
Thirty additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County were reported today, pushing that tally to 1,478 to date.
A total of 1,150 people in the county confirmed to have had the coronavirus have recovered.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,279 new cases today, pushing the total to 155,471.
There were 34 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,508.