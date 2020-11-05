SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A school in southwest Wisconsin will temporarily move to virtual-only classes.

Boscobel Area Schools announced Wednesday that Boscobel Middle/High School will make the switch starting today.

“This decision was based on reaching a point where we could not safely staff our 7-12 building,” an announcement stated.

Plans call for those students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

At this time, elementary students will continue in-person learning, according to the announcement.