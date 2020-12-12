Following Thursday’s federal vaccine board hearing, area health departments and providers say they are ready to run with COVID-19 vaccine distributions to hospitals and nursing homes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and recommended that the FDA approve it. That encouraged area health officials to lay out their plans for distribution of said vaccine to the demographics prioritized for the first round. FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was announced on Friday night.
Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois all have followed Centers for Disease Control recommendations to distribute the vaccine first to health care providers, via hospitals, and both staff and residents of long-term-care facilities.
Dubuque County’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team announced Friday that it has placed an order for 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for staff — beginning with providers who work directly with patients — at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The order is scheduled to be delivered on Dec. 14. Vaccinations would begin immediately.
These doses will be given first to health care workers with direct contact with patients.
“This initial distribution of vaccinations will not provide enough doses for all health care workers at hospitals but will definitely be a good start on vaccinating those (health care professionals) who have the most contact with COVID-19 patients as identified by Iowa’s Infectious Diseases Advisory Council, which was created to provide guidance on the prioritization of the vaccines in Iowa,” read a release from the incident management team on Friday.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said in the release that the incident management team has been working on its distribution plan for some time.
“We feel very positive, in working with our health care providers and long-term-care facilities, that we have a good plan in place,” she told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Monday.
The incident management release reported an expected review date of Dec. 17 for the second COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna. Per that vaccine’s review, Dubuque County has also ordered 400 doses of it, to be distributed to Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Medical Associates Clinics facilities.
Others pinpointed for this initial round of vaccines are the residents of long-term-care facilities and the staff who care for them. Area nursing homes have partnered with a national pharmacy chain, which will administer the vaccine as planned with the federal government.
“Walgreens will be coming here onsite, taking care of everything,” said Sunnycrest Manor Interim-Administrator Tammy Freiburger on Thursday, during a meeting of the Sunnycrest Advisory Board of Directors. “Between Dec. 28 and the end of January, they expect that we will all be vaccinated here.”
Hawkeye Care Center administrator Dani Ettema said that her facility, too, had partnered with Walgreens. Calls to Walgreens for comment were not returned.
Across the river in Grant County, Wis., Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said long-term-care centers there have successfully partnered with one of the chains as well.
“Some had relationships with vaccinators,” he said. “The ones that didn’t, we understand the state automatically enrolled them into the partnership program as a safety net, to make sure they had access.”
Freiburger said that most Sunnycrest residents and/or their families have told her they want the vaccine for themselves or their loved ones. She said there is reluctance about the vaccine among some members of staff, however.
“Some of the staff are verbalizing reasons — ‘This came out really fast,’ ‘I’m questioning what the side effects can be,’” she said.
So, Freiburger has begun an education campaign among staff so each person can make as informed a decision as possible.
The Dubuque County incident management team has planned a campaign as well, with Lambert insisting no corners were cut during the vaccine development, that the speed was possible due to producing the vaccine as trials went on.
For others in the area, who are eager for the vaccine, but not in the demographics chosen in this first phase, Lambert urged patience.
“This will be the largest vaccination campaign in our nation’s history,” she said, in the release. “Vaccination of the majority of the population will be the best way to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19, and while we wait for our turn to get the vaccine we all must continue and maintain mitigation strategies such as hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing and staying home when ill.”
The Delaware County Public Health Department told the Telegraph Herald only that details are still being finalized with its vaccine distribution plan.
Health Departments in Jo Daviess County, Ill., Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis., did not respond to requests for comment.
The Jo Daviess County Health Department, though, did share a statement on social media from northern Illinois counties indicating that they, too, expect their first shipment of vaccines next week.