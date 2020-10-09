Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 82 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.
- The county reported 282 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 29.1%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 12.2%.
With 834 new confirmed case
- s and 3,241 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday stood at 25.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.3%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,496 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 38 from the previous day.
- There were no new COVID-19- related deaths in the TH coverage area as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The county totals are: Dubuque County, 47; Delaware County, 6 (according to county sources); and three deaths each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Delaware County added 15 new cases; Jackson County added 13 new cases; Jones County added five; and Clayton County, four.
- The state continues to track COVID-19 outbreaks at three area long-term-care facilities. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by four cases to 65 and lists 41 people recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 17 cases, with 14 recovered; and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remains at 19 cases, with seven recovered.
- The state reported Thursday on hospitalizations by county as of Wednesday. Dubuque County had 27; Clayton County, two; Delaware County, eight; Jackson County, two; Jones County, two.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,605 during the 24-hour span to reach 96,220. Iowa’s death toll increased by six to 1,421.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added 24 cases Thursday.
- Lafayette County reported 14 new cases; Crawford County eight; Iowa County added seven more.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 3,132 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 141,830. There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,424.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,059 new cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 310,700 cases and 8,910 deaths.