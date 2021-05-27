Two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,443.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One additional case was reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 2,244.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware or Jones counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals remained at 2,108 and 3,002.
The State of Iowa reported one less case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total lowered to 1,703.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,133 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 132 during the 24-hour span.
There were three additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, raising the death toll to 6,047.