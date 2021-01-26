In Iowa, there were 768 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 314,066 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The state reported no new deaths, remaining at 4,492.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,301 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 535,218.
There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,753.
In Illinois, there were 3,667 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 87 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,108,430 cases and 18,883 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)