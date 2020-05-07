In Iowa on Thursday, 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.
That pushes the state's total to 11,059.
There were 12 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 231.
In Illinois, there were 2,641 new cases, along with 138 additional deaths.
The state's totals have climbed to 70,873 cases and 3,111 deaths.
In Wisconsin, another 314 cases were reported. The state's total now is 9,215.
Officials also announced 12 more deaths, pushing the total to 374.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)