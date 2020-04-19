The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa skyrocketed up on Sunday.
Statewide, 389 new cases were reported Sunday -- about double what previously had been the most reported cases in a single day in Iowa. Previously, the state had never even reported 200 new cases in one day.
State officials said the big jump is attributed largely to the testing of those working in meat-processing facilities. They accounted for 261 of the 389 new cases announced today.
The state total now sits at 2,902.
One more death was reported, bringing the statewide total to 75.
In Illinois, the confirmed case total now tops 30,000.
State health officials Sunday reported 1,197 new cases, putting the state total at 30,357.
Thirty-three more deaths were reported statewide, pushing the total to 1,290.
In Wisconsin, 147 new confirmed cases were announced Sunday, pushing the state total to 4,346.
The statewide death toll climbed to 220, with nine more reported.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: