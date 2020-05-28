Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque has canceled its August musical, “The Church Basement Ladies in The Last (Potluck) Supper,” according to a press release.
The production was scheduled to begin rehearsals in about two weeks. Theater officials said that, at this point, it is not possible in order to maintain the safety of artists and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bell Tower Theater is reaching out to ticket holders, but any ticket holder can call 563-588-3377 or visit belltowertheater.net for more information.