The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local counties between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. today. One more related death was reported in Dubuque County, so its death toll rose to 205,the sixth highest among Iowa’s counties. One additional related death was reported in Clayton County, Iowa, increasing its death toll to 56.
- Five more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- A series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque this week. The next one is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. Additional walk-in clinics are planned each day. Information about those can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP.
- As of Saturday, 98,857 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated, 32.8% of the area’s population.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most recent data stated that, as of Tuesday, five residents each of Dubuque and Delaware counties were hospitalized with COVID-19. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2.9%; Delaware County, 2.9%; Jackson County, 4.1%; and Jones County, 2.8%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 398 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 362,732.
- The state reported 20 additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,927.
- As of Saturday, 974,735 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 23,221 from Friday.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 26, at Potosi Brewing Co., 209 S. Main St. in Potosi. Walk-ins are welcome. More information is available by calling 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, vaccination appointments are available for the vaccination clinic at Lands’ End Comer Center in Dodgeville on Thursday, April 29. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/4292021. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Wisconsin reported 494 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 594,283. The state’s death toll increased by 19 to 6,757.
- As of Saturday, 1.8 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 31.1% of the population.
- There were 2,907 new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,318,998. The state reported 25 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,802.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.7 million residents were fully vaccinated — 29.2% of the state’s population.