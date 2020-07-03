Bellevue became the area’s second softball program this week to alter its schedule after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer announced this morning that the Comets’ junior varsity and varsity home games against Camanche on Friday night had been postponed for precautionary reasons, but that there had not been a positive test within the program.
Bellevue softball coach Jamie Deering said this evening that someone in the program had distant contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus. That person has since been tested, but is awaiting results.
“We talked to (the Department of) Public Health and we will wait on the test results to make another decision,” Deering said. “Hopefully we’ll have some more answers before Monday.”
Bellevue joins Western Dubuque as the only area softball programs to cancel or postpone games.
Western Dubuque temporarily shut down its season on Tuesday morning after there had been potential contact with a confirmed case. The Bobcats are awaiting test results before determining the next steps for the program.
The Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque baseball teams have also temporarily suspended their seasons. Wahlert returned to action on Friday morning following a two-week quarantine.
Bellevue has not canceled any other games, but a quarantine period could be costly for a young team in need of game experience.
“It’s heartbreaking. The unknown is scary for all of us,” said Deering, who as an assistant coach at the University of Dubuque saw the entire northern portion of the softball team's schedule canceled by the pandemic. “I unfortunately have been through the entire season getting shut down, so I have that feeling close to me. The players right now at Bellevue, I think they’re kind of scared because we don’t know.
“I’m confident that there is a safe way to go about it, but taking these precautionary measures are important.”
The Comets are 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the River Valley Conference. Bellevue is scheduled to open the regional tournament on July 13 in an Iowa Class 2A first-round game at Clayton Ridge. As of now, no games other than Fridays have been affected.
“Hopefully we’ll be back by next week,” Deering said.