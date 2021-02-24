More than 5,900 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 5,930 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 126 from Tuesday, and the county's total remains the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Meanwhile, another 67 county residents had received their first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 9,405.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,081 who have received one dose (an increase of 13 from Tuesday); 788 fully vaccinated (no change)
- Delaware County residents: 1,362 who have received one dose (increase of four); 785 fully vaccinated (an increase of six)
- Jackson County residents: 2,163 who have received one dose (increase of 32); 746 fully vaccinated (increase of four)
- Jones County residents: 1,789 who have received one dose (increase of 22); 1,044 fully vaccinated (increase of six)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 150,538 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 303,407 had received one dose so far.