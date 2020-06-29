In Iowa, there were 302 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday -- for a total of 28,732. There were three additional deaths reported, bringing the state total to 707.
In Wisconsin, confirmed cases grew by 315, for a total of 28,058 as of Monday afternoon.
Wisconsin’s death toll was unchanged, at 777.
In Illinois, statewide cases increased by 738 on Monday, up to 142,461 with 14 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,902.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)