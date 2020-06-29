SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 302 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday -- for a total of 28,732. There were three additional deaths reported, bringing the state total to 707.

In Wisconsin, confirmed cases grew by 315, for a total of 28,058 as of Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s death toll was unchanged, at 777.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Illinois, statewide cases increased by 738 on Monday, up to 142,461 with 14 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,902.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois? (6-29-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (6-29-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (6-29-20)
Buy Now

Tags