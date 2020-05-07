The City of Dubuque has provided emergency housing for five people since April 1 who have tested positive for COVID-19 or were believed to have the coronavirus.
Three have since recovered and been cleared by Visiting Nurse Association staff. Two people are currently being provided shelter, according to city staff.
“And we expect that need to very potentially go up now that the county Board of Supervisors has funded the targeted testing happening today, tomorrow and Friday,” said city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger on Wednesday, referring to plans to test 1,000 people in the county, primarily staff and residents of long-term-care facilities. “We’re going to see more people being identified that possibly cannot be sheltered at home and isolate appropriately.”
The city has negotiated agreements with a hotel and a privately owned apartment complex to rent rooms to isolate people who are homeless or otherwise have limited ability to self-isolate at home.
City officials declined to release the locations of the rental property and hotel “for the safety and security of the facility and people inside the facility.” Steger cited reports globally, nationwide and locally of harassment and hostility against health care workers and patients over the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Thus far, the city has more than 21 apartments prepared to shelter individuals, with the option of renting another 60 hotel rooms at a secondary site.
As of Wednesday, 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dubuque County, along with five related deaths. Health officials do not release more specific location information for cases, so it is unclear how many of those cases have been Dubuque residents.
In March, city officials began assessing homeless and emergency shelters’ abilities to isolate individuals if they became ill.
“We found that our large-census shelters did not have a way to isolate one of their residents that became sick,” Steger said.
Those who will be provided shelter include people referred by health care providers, VNA contact tracing staff, homeless and domestic violence shelters or sober-living facilities who have mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization but who are unable to self-isolate for at least 14 days. That includes those living in cramped quarters in a home or apartment with several family members.
“The last thing we wanted was someone to go home to many people in their home, and they’re unable to isolate as we assume everyone has, maybe, a spare bedroom they can do that in,” Steger said.
Dubuque Community School District reports there are more than 200 families with students who are homeless or doubled up in a home.
And as of the end of last month, 184 people were staying at Dubuque homeless and emergency shelters or sober-living facilities offering addiction recovery services.
Staffing the isolation shelters to monitor requirements to remain quarantined and provide meals to those who are sick has proven difficult, Steger said.
Locations are monitored daily, including remotely via cameras in public hallways, by city and VNA staff.
City officials intend to release a request for proposals to see if there are other private or nonprofit entities who possess the required insurance coverage and can help with shelter operations.
The city received about $650,000 in federal assistance to support planning, response and recovery from the pandemic, with $180,000 set aside to shelter those who become ill.
That funding, though, only can be used to benefit residents of the city, said Ed Raber, interim executive director of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
City and county officials say they are working to secure alternative funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support noncongregant shelter for all county residents.