Dubuque County hit a record 24-hour increase of 113 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,619.
Those 113 new cases came from 311 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 27,417. That means the county had a positivity rate of 36.3% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate jumped to 9.6%.
Jackson County added eight more cases in that 24-hour period, so its total is now 286. Jones County reported six new cases, increasing the county's total to 238. Clayton County added two more cases, increasing to 226. Delaware County reported one new case, so its total is now 306.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the totals remain at 40 for Dubuque County, and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with seven positive cases reported at Sunnycrest Manor. One of those individuals has recovered.
Statewide, there were 1,324 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 78,299.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 10 to 1,258.