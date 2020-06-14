One additional case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County was confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 384 cases at the latter time.
No additional related deaths in the county were reported in that time frame, keeping the toll at 21.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals stood at 35, 27, 14 and 41.
Statewide, 354 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 23,909 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
One more death was reported, putting the total at 651.