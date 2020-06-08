SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID in Iowa? (06-08-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday

 Telegraph Herald

Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.

The county's total stood at 365 as of the latter time.

No additional deaths were reported during that 24-hour period, keeping the county's toll at 21.

No new cases were reported in the time period in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 34, 20, 14 and 37.

Statewide, 307 new cases were reported from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today. There were 21,918 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.

Five more deaths were reported, putting the total at 607.

