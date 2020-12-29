Officials reported Monday that Dubuque County will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses this week than expected for health care workers, and the start of vaccinations at local long-term-care centers could be delayed slightly.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said the Iowa Department of Public Health informed her on Monday to expect a shipment of 400 doses of the vaccine produced by Moderna this week, but not a previously expected shipment of Pfizer vaccine as well.
The state health department did not give Lambert a reason for the reduction this week.
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team decided the 400 Moderna doses will go to the county’s hospitals.
“Because we were short with our Pfizer going to our hospitals, we sent 100 to UnityPoint (Health-Finley Hospital) and 300 to MercyOne (medical centers in Dubuque and Dyersville),” Lambert told the county supervisors. “Our logic behind that is with the holidays upon us, if we were to see a hospital surge, we know that we will need to utilize every (staff) person in the hospital to keep those (patients) within those walls.”
Dubuque County avoided such a surge following Thanksgiving, which local officials credited to county residents listening to their recommendations. But it was a grave concern for area hospitals at the time.
With 400 more doses, hospitals in the county have received 2,350 doses so far. Additional doses also have been received by Crescent Community Health Center, Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has identified 4,857 qualifying health care providers in the county, and each vaccine requires that recipients receive two doses three or four weeks apart, depending on the manufacturer.
“From here on out, it’s just play-it-by-ear,” Lambert said. “When the IDPH lets us know on Monday, that’s when we find out how many doses to expect. Everything hinges on the amount of the vaccine that we receive each week before we can move into the next step.”
She said her team is looking beyond the hospitals for future shipments of the vaccine.
“We have college health nurses and school nurses on our radar for vaccinations with that (top) health care priority list,” Lambert said. “Their school clinics are almost like operating an urgent care center.”
Long-term-care centers
The other group already qualified in the top priority category for first vaccinations are the staff and residents of long-term-care facilities.
For several weeks, local health officials said they expected vaccinations at those facilities to start this week. On Monday, they said it could be this week or next.
Sunnycrest Manor is the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care center.
Interim Director Tammy Freiburger said Monday that almost all of the facility’s residents — or their families, if the resident is unable to consent — have agreed to receive the vaccine when it arrives. Sunnycrest currently has 91 residents and 172 employees.
“We only have one resident who is teeter-tottering, leaning ‘no,’” she said. “We’re looking at just going room to room with our team from the pharmacy.”
Sunnycrest has an agreement with Walgreens to administer the vaccine. Freiburger said her facility’s first clinic is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Freiburger said she has given Sunnycrest staff until Thursday, Dec. 31, to say whether they will be vaccinated.
“If they’re a ‘no,’ I’ve asked for a reason,” she said. “That way, I can see if it’s misinformation and I can follow up and educate.”
Freiburger said she also plans three sessions of the vaccination clinic with Walgreens as another way to encourage participation.
“So, if in session one, a member of staff says ‘no,’ there’s another chance,” she said. “Once people see others having received it and not seen side effects, that helps people go forth.”
Communication
In general, local public health officials plan an extensive public awareness campaign, so county residents will know as soon as they qualify for a vaccine.
Lambert said they are beginning by targeting groups that they think state or federal health officials might prioritize next to receive doses, including senior citizens.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has not finalized the second group of prioritized demographics. But a draft plan included people who were at least 65 years old, especially those living in residential care facilities, assisted-living programs and elder group homes, as well as independent-living facilities.
So, incident management team members and partners plan to make direct contact with those facilities, as well as with primary care physicians who could reach out to their clientele.
The team also plans to share information via local and national news outlets, paid advertising, social media and even a direct mailer to every address in the county once the vaccine is available for the general public.
But officials continue to note that it will be months before vaccine doses are available for the general public.