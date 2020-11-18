Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 156 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the county’s total to 8,092.
The Dubuque County death toll moved to 86.
Jones County reported 133 additional cases in that 24-hour period, for a total of 2,011. The county’s death toll remained at eight. Iowa Department of Corrections data continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 260 active inmate cases and 52 active staff cases as of late Tuesday afternoon. Jones County's death toll remained at eight.
Jackson County reported one more death and 26 additional cases in the 24-hour time span, for a total of 1,251. The county’s death toll moved to seven.
Delaware County saw an increase of 32 confirmed cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,252, while its death toll remained at 20.
Clayton County reported 26 additional cases, for a total of 893, with the related death toll remaining at four.
The state is tracking outbreaks at nine local long-term-care centers, including four Dubuque County facilities, the second-most of any county statewide behind Scott County.
As of 11 a.m. today, the tallies stood at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and 25 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 12 cases and five recovered.
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and now has 65 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and three recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 3,900 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 194,494.
Iowa's statewide death toll rose by 39 to to 2,064 as of 11 a.m. today.