Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area.
- The number of active cases in Dubuque County fell below 1,000 as of 5 p.m. Friday for the first time since Sept. 23. At that time, the county had 2,958 confirmed cases and 41 related deaths.
- An additional 60 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. It was the county’s largest 24-hour total for the 5 p.m. check since the period that ended at 5 p.m. Dec. 16. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 10.5% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported among Clayton County residents in the 24-hour period, while the county’s 14-day rate climbed to 16.6% — 2.2 percentage points above 24 hours earlier.
- Jackson County had eight new cases, while its rate climbed from 10.7% to 12%.
- Six new cases were recorded for Delaware County, which saw its 14-day rate increase slightly to 10.2%.
- Five new cases were counted for Jones County, and its rate increased to 13.3% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- The state public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data. As of the most recent report from Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jackson County had five; Clayton County had four; Delaware County had two; and Jones County had two.
- On Friday night, the state was reporting five outbreaks at local long-term-care centers after Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center dropped off the list. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those five facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 44; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 19; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 1,989 cases from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the total to 282,663. The state reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths, as the total climbed to 3,898.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Meanwhile, the state website was providing more updated case counts than those given by Crawford County on Friday, while Iowa and Lafayette counties did not provide their own updates on the holiday. The state reported three new cases in Crawford County and one in Iowa County. It also reported one fewer in Lafayette County. Such fluctuations can occur if a confirmed case initially is assigned to an incorrect county.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,905 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 483,007. There were 10 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,869.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update Friday, and the state website showed no new cases.
- Statewide, there were 7,201 new cases reported Friday, along with 157 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 970,590 cases and 16,647 deaths.