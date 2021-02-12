Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- There were two additional local COVID-19-related deaths reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday — one in Delaware County and one in Jones County.
- Due to a discrepancy in reporting on the State of Iowa website, county-level figures representing the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines were reported incorrectly Monday through Wednesday this week. The Iowa Department of Public Health has corrected this error, and accurate figures are included in a graphic accompanying this story.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 11.8% for Jackson County, 8.1% for Jones County, 8.2% for Delaware County, 7.3% for Dubuque County and 5% for Clayton County.
- Jackson County health officials reported the county has a COVID-19 vaccine phone number. For updated vaccine information in the county, residents are encouraged to call 563-652-1767.
- Regional Medical Center in Manchester announced Thursday that it is transitioning to a waiting list model. To sign up, visit regmedctr.org/covidvaccinewaitlist.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had five new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent data, as of Tuesday afternoon, showed 12 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were three Jones County residents hospitalized; two from Jackson County; one from Clayton County; and none in Delaware County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 855 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 327,431 by 5 p.m. Thursday. There were 22 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,196.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County Health Department officials reported that they do not expect to receive more first doses of the vaccine for at least a week and asked residents not to call before Feb. 22 to ask about an appointment.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,239 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 553,110. There were 11 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,140.
- In Illinois, the state reported 2,838 new cases Thursday, along with 102 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,155,833 cases and 19,841 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County health officials announced Thursday that there would be a free COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Jo Daviess County Health Department in Galena.